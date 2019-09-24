Williams, Robert M. "Bob" CMSgt USAF (Ret) November 29, 1930 - September 22, 2019 Age 88. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine "Kay"; children: Colleen (LTC Ret Jon Dudley), Cathy, Ann, Mary (Corey), Col. Patrick (Ret) (Robyn), LTC Michael (Ret) (Elizabeth) & Col. John (Kerry); 12 grandchildren: Sean, Christine, Matthew, Meghan, William, Patrick, Jillian, Jake, Isabella, Ryan, Tyler, Kelsey; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Brien and Patricia McGrath. Bob spent 28 years in the Air Force serving his country. Upon "retirement" he worked 15 years in the banking industry. Bob served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister for 25 years at SAC Memorial Chapel, Midwest Region President of the Air Force Association, and on the Board of Directors: Offutt Advisory Council, Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter of the Air Force Assoociation, St. Joseph School and Cardinal Spellman School. The family would especially like to thank The Heritage at Legacy and their extraordinary staff and CHI Health Hospice for helping navigate through this difficult time. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 25th, 57pm, with Rosary at 7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 26th, 10am, at Capehart Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Columban Fathers, P. O. Box 10, St. Columbans, NE 68056-0010 or Memory Support Unit at The Heritage at Legacy, 2961 S. 169th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

