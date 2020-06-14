Williams, Robert Bruce June 25, 1953 - June 5, 2020 Robert (Bob) Bruce Williams passed away at his home in Parkville, MO on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J MacRae and Catherine (Kitty) Williams; and brother, Donald Williams. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Deck Williams; his two daughters, Shawn (Brad) Veal of Shawnee, KS and Stefani Luetke of Liberty, MO; five grandchildren, Noah and Aidan Veal, Abbie, Owen and Hailey Luetke; siblings, Lawrence (Sue) Williams of East Moline, IL, Sharon (Jerry) Horgan of Maplewood, MN, Richard (Michelle) Williams of Ankeny, IA, Joan (Carl) Scharf of Charlotte, NC, Mary (Bill) Flory of Lincoln, NE; and sister-in-law, Ann Williams of Omaha, NE; and many beloved nieces and nephews and many relatives. Robert Williams was born on June 25th, 1953 in Omaha, NE. He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Archbishop Rummel High School, where he graduated in 1971. He worked as an insulation installer for the majority of his career until he retired. He married Sandy Deck Williams on April 25th, 1992. He raised two beautiful daughters, Shawn and Stefani. He was an excellent "Pa" to his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Bob was an avid reader and had a special passion for history and non-fiction. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and cheering on the Huskers, Royals, and Chiefs. He never met a stranger and valued every friendship throughout his life. He loved to travel with his wife and New York friends to Mexico every year. Bob was an excellent storyteller and "Uncle Groovy" was always the life of the party. He enjoyed music and attending concerts and had a special affection for local bands. Bob will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Bob will be cremated and the family will spread his ashes privately. He had a strong faith in God and there will be Celebrations of Life on June 20th from 6-9pm at 5240 Gleason, Shawnee, KS; and on June 27th from 5-8pm at 101 S. Vroman St., Winside, NE; and August 15th in Des Moines, IA with the Williams family (time/location TBD). In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials of your choice, may be sent to White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119. Attention: Robert Williams Family.
