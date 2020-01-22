Williams, Ramona M. July 18, 1935 - January 19, 2020 On Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, Mona passed away peacefully at Valhaven Care Center in Valley, NE after suffering from Alzheimer's Disease since 2008. Preceded in death by son, Jim Schurman. Survived by daughters, Shelia (Bob) Hall of Fremont; Shirlee (Bob) Tourek of Ralston; Shari Cunningham of Waterloo, NE; and Sheryl (Henry) Vaughn of Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Waterloo Fire Department or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Williams, Ramona M.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
