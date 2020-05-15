Williams, Lulu May 12, 1936 - May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, David H. Williams, Jr. Survived by daughters, Lynnette M. Winsor and Jeanette Zimmerman (Al); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Hall. No Services. INTERMENT. Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

