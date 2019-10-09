Williams, Kimberly Kay

Williams, Kimberly Kay October 10, 1960 - October 2, 2019 Age 58. Survived by husband, Anthony Williams; son: Nicholas Phillips (Ashley); grandchildren: LaVette Kay Phillips, LaNytte Ann Phillips, Nick Phillips Jr; sisters; sisters-in-law; aunt; nieces; and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, from 10-11am, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am.

