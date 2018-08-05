Williams, Johnnie M. Oct 29, 1937 - Jul 15, 2018 Johnnie Marie (Spivey) Williams was born in Covington, TN, to Edd and Ruth Mae (Johnson) Spivey. She was the eldest daughter and 3rd of 8 children. She graduated from Lauderdale High School in 1956. She graduated from Owen College in Memphis, TN, in 1958, moved to Nebraska in 1964. She was wed to James H. Williams, Jr. of Omaha, NE, for 36 years until his passing in 2006. Johnnie spent her last year of life in Hawaii with her son, Alfred Ronald. She leaves behind her only son (from a previous marriage), Alfred Ronald Coleman; stepsons, Paul Kevin Williams, Marlon Williams, and Virgil Johnson; sisters, Janice (Spivey) Edwards, Martha (Spivey) Dunkins; a host of nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgement goes out to the "Cooties," the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2503 for their camaraderie, and the staff and residents of Oceanside Assisted Living in Hauula, HI, who brought much needed smiles and company during her final days on Earth. CELEBRATION OF JOHNNIE'S LIFE Thursday, August 9, at 11am at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.