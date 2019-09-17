Williams, Janet Kay

Williams, Janet Kay December 2, 1935 - September 15, 2019 Janet Kay Williams, age 83 of Papillion, NE, was born in Columbus, OH, to Arthur and Bernice Seiver. Janet was married to Edward "Bud" Williams for 61 years and together they had five children. She is survived by husband and children: Dawn McKee, Delight (David) Simmonds, Edward Jr. "Ned" (Brenda), Arthur "Bill" (Becky) and Janet (David) Malmberg; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 12009 S. 84th St, Papillion, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Papillion LDS Family History Center. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

