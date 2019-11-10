Williams, Evan C. October 12, 1969 - November 7, 2019 Age 50. Passed away in Omaha after a long battle with M.S. Evan was born to Sheridan (Williams) Forman in Redwood City, CA. He graduated from Westside High School in Omaha, then went on to college at KU. He played football for both schools. Evan will be remembered for his love of music and unique sense of humor. Preceded in death by his mother Sheridan; step-father Alan Forman; grandparents, Thomas and Maxyne Williams; and aunt Kris Williams. He leaves behind aunts, Wylene Novicki, and Tammy and husband Gregg Stokke; and several dear cousins. Cremation, with Private Burial in Stromsburg, NE. Memorials to be directed to Ambassador Health of Omaha. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

