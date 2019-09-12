Williams, Edward J. "EJ" November 10, 1971 - September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Susan Templeton; father, Michael Blanchard; brother, Dashan Williams. Survived by daughter, Alyssa Williams (Adam and Shane); mother, Mary Lou Blanchard; sister-in-law, Anitra Williams; nephews, Dominic, Giovanni and Token; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Jan Lawton. VISITATION begins Saturday at 11am with FUNERAL SERVICE 12noon at Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

