Williams, Dr. Perry T., Jr. June 23, 1923 - November 15, 2019 MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 19, at 11am, with VISITATION prior to Service at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St, Omaha. INTERMENT with Military Honors in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Institute of Priestly Formation, or Cathedral Arts Projects. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.