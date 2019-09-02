Williams, Donalda Age 83 Preceded in death by husband, Roger; and sons, Bob and Dan. Survived by son, Roger (Peggy) Williams; daughter-in-law, Robin Williams; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and special friend, Dan Kosiske. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at Funeral Home. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

