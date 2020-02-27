Williams, Dion D. December 19, 1976 - February 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Donnie Williams and Geri Sobczak. Survived by sisters, Stacy (Jason) Bosiljevac and Sally Williams; stepfather, Ronald Sobczak; life partner, Jessica Roberts; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, stepbrothers, and other extended family and friends. ROSARY SERVICE: Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10am at St. Bridgets Catholic Church, 26th and F Streets. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

