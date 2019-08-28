Williams, David David Williams, almost 88 years of age, passed away August 26 at his home near Villisca, Iowa. David was born August 31, 1931 in Valley township, Page County, one of four brothers; the son of Paul and Pauline Williams. He graduated from Villisca High School in 1949 after an award-winning track and field career. He was elected to the Iowa state office of Future Farmers of America. He continued his running exploits at Iowa State University, where he lettered in track and cross country for 3 years, and graduated in 1953 with a degree in animal science. David married Corrine Christensen on August 3, 1953, and from 1953-1955 he served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1955 David returned to the family farm where he and Corrine raised 4 sons and a daughter. He was a longtime board member of the Villisca Co-op, and then was elected to the board of Farmland Industries, where he served for 15 years. In 1990 he and Corrine were named the regional Environmental Stewardship Award winner by the National Cattlemen's Association. In his native Page County he was elected as a District Soil Commissioner for 15 years. From 1993-2002 he served on the Aldo Leopold Center's board. An ardent environmentalist, David was one of the principal organizers of the Iowa Environmental Council, and a recipient of the 2016 Spencer Award for Sustainable Agriculture. He was a longtime youth and adult Sunday school teacher at the Villisca United Methodist Church, and balanced personal achievements with the needs of his community and the Midwest. Hobbies included: traveling, hiking, reading, bicycling, and studying the natural world. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Corrine, brothers Bob (Kathy) and Don (Sherryl) Williams; brother-in-law Bob (Naomi) Christensen, sisters-in-law Jan (Berle) Decker and Diane (Keith) Messenger, and daughter-in-law Donna Williams. Surviving him include children Stuart of Omaha; Bruce of Villisca; Brian and his partner in life Nong of Omaha; Sarah and husband Steve of Ames, IA; and Steve and wife Wendi of Kerrville, TX. Also grandchildren Trina, Jacob and Paula Williams; Abbey (Kevin) Mumford; Josh (Jillian) and Aaron Williams; John (Tish), Josiah (Megan), Jordan (Breanna) Fitzsimmons; Luke and Rebekah Wilson, Rachael, Jackson, Michaela, Tristen, Aidan, Faith and Jedediah Williams; step-grandchildren Jamie (Jeff) Seehusen, Jessie (George) Wyman, Kyle (Julia) and Trevor Wilson. He is also survived by brother John (Janet) Williams and sister-in-law Shirley (Eldon) Herzberg. David was blessed with ten great-grandchildren as well. Please join us for a VISITATION on Friday, August 30th, at the Villisca Community Center from 5-8pm and a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Saturday, August 31st, at 11:30am at the Villisca United Methodist Church with lunch to follow. Memorial donations can be given to Villisca EMT c/o Villisca City Hall (712) 826-2282 or The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State (515) 294-3711.
