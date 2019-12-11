Williams, David M. November 29, 1954 - December 6, 2019 Age 65, of Omaha. Survived by a host of family members. A Service will be held later in the spring of 2020. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

