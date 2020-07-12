Williams, Cherita "Reddy" Died peacefully in Omaha on July 9, 2020 at the age of 58. A REMEMBRANCE is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at Millard Barbershop from 12Noon-3pm. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Cherita's life. Please bring a mask. Flowers and condolences may be sent to: 3223 N. 60th Street, Omaha, NE 68104.

