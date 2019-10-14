Williams, Bill D.

Williams, Bill D. Age 84 Omaha. Passed away on October 9, 2019. Bill was born in Lenox, IA on September 16, 1935. He was a longtime employee of Baxter Chrysler/Jeep. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Williams; sister, Norma Reed (Marvin); brother-in-law, Howard Stoaks, both of Lenox; and extended family: Phillip and Pon Leeson, and Morgan, Averie, Whitley, Lincoln, Logan, Bailey, Kurt and Bettina Reinders. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Williams of Omaha; and sister, Dorothy Stoaks of Lenox. Services will be held at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

