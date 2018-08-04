Willemyns, Rose M. Feb 1, 1931 - Aug 1, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Robert J. Willemyns. Survived by sons, John (Laurie) and Daniel (Kathy); grandson, Matthew. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, August 6th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 7th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

