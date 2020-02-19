Willats, Virginia (Fields) September 28, 1927 - February 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Molly Nittler; spouse, Earl R. Willats; uncle, Harry Nittler. Survived by daughter, Susie (Chuck); sons, Rick (Sandy) and Randy (Pat); 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, February 21 at 1pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

