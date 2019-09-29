Will, Rose "Rosie" May 3, 1948 - September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Mary Will; sister, Edna Hawkinson; brother, Richard Will. Survived by nieces, Linda Youngblood and Diane Jadlowski; nephews, Mark Lukowski, Rick Will and Randy Will; Lisa Utterback and other friends and extended family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

