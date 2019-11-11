Will, Daniel James "Boone" Passed away on October 10, 2019 after battling cancer for a year and a half. Never giving up hope, he continued the battle as any Marine would do and surpassed his doctors' expectations. Dan was born in Columbus, WI to Merlin and Hazel Will, along with 12 siblings. In 1967 Dan enlisted into the Marines and served in Danang Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged in 1974 at the rank of Sergeant. He was proud of being a Marine to his last days. One of his greatest achievements in life was having his own business and building custom homes in Colorado. Dan was very outspoken, he never minded words, and would just say what was on his mind. He was loved by many and looked up to by many. He influenced others lives without even knowing it. Dan had a gift for talking to people and befriending everyone over a cup of coffee. Dan would constantly push fellow Veterans to go and fight for their benefits from the VA. He firmly believed if you served your country and earned benefits you fight till you get what you deserve. Dan may have gotten his tenacity, drive and will to fight from growing up as one of the younger kids of 13. Dan loved hunting and fishing. He had planned to retire in Beaver Dam, WI where he would spend all his free time fishing. He loved fishing regardless of the weather. But after being diagnosed with cancer, Dan thinking ahead, decided to move back to Nebraska in David City so that he and his wife Charlene could be close to their kids. Dan is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Charlene "Toni" Will; and their 7 kids; 23 grandkids;16 great-grandkids; and Dan's 6 siblings. Dan will have his FUNERAL at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE 68138 on Friday, November 15, at 10am. There will be a GATHERING directly afterwards at Worldwide Aircraft, 3006 Harlan Lewis Rd. Bellevue, NE 68005.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.