Will, Daniel James "Boone" Passed away on October 10, 2019 after battling cancer for a year and a half. Never giving up hope, he continued the battle as any Marine would do and surpassed his doctors' expectations. Dan was born in Columbus, WI to Merlin and Hazel Will, along with 12 siblings. In 1967 Dan enlisted into the Marines and served in Danang Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged in 1974 at the rank of Sergeant. He was proud of being a Marine to his last days. One of his greatest achievements in life was having his own business and building custom homes in Colorado. Dan was very outspoken, he never minded words, and would just say what was on his mind. He was loved by many and looked up to by many. He influenced others lives without even knowing it. Dan had a gift for talking to people and befriending everyone over a cup of coffee. Dan would constantly push fellow Veterans to go and fight for their benefits from the VA. He firmly believed if you served your country and earned benefits you fight till you get what you deserve. Dan may have gotten his tenacity, drive and will to fight from growing up as one of the younger kids of 13. Dan loved hunting and fishing. He had planned to retire in Beaver Dam, WI where he would spend all his free time fishing. He loved fishing regardless of the weather. But after being diagnosed with cancer, Dan thinking ahead, decided to move back to Nebraska in David City so that he and his wife Charlene could be close to their kids. Dan is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Charlene "Toni" Will; and their 7 kids; 23 grandkids;16 great-grandkids; and Dan's 6 siblings. Dan will have his FUNERAL at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE 68138 on Friday, November 15, at 10am. There will be a GATHERING directly afterwards at Worldwide Aircraft, 3006 Harlan Lewis Rd. Bellevue, NE 68005.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
