Wilkinson, Sr. Mary Rosalima, RSM December 13, 1929 - May 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, George and Phyllis Wilkinson; and brother, Edmund Wilkinson. Survived by her community of the Sisters of Mercy; her sister, Sr. Evangeline Wilkinson, OSM; sister-in-law, Mary Jeffries; nieces; nephews; and many good friends. A Vigil Prayer Service and Remembrance will be held Wednesday, May 27, with a Committal Service on Thursday, May 28, at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. Both Services are Private. A Public Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

