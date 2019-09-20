Wilkinson, Kenneth Maurice

Wilkinson, Kenneth Maurice LTC US Army (Ret) December 20, 1966 - September 18, 2019 LTC Kenneth Maurice Wilkinson, age 52, was born in Dugway Proving Ground, UT, to Maurice and Eunice (Rogers) Wilkinson. On May 13, 1989, Kenny was united in marriage to Tonya Anderson Wilkinson. He graduated from Clinton High School (Clinton, SC) in 1985, and Clemson University in 1989. Kenny served in the United State Army for 21 years. He was a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and proudly served two tours in the 82nd Airborne Division. In retirement, Kenny worked as a National Park Law Enforcement Ranger, an EMT, and maintenance coordinator at Harvest Community Church in Omaha, where he was also a member. Kenny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tonya of Bellevue, NE; parents, Maurice and Eunice Wilkinson of Simpsonville, SC; children, Cayce (Josh Graalfs) of Council Bluffs, IA; and Jacob (Gini Phillips) of Roeland Park, KS; one grandchild on the way; siblings, Stephen (Wendy) Wilkinson and Becky (Mike) Oliver, all of Simpsonville, SC; and several nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 22, 2pm, at Harvest Community Church, 3903 Cuming St., Omaha, with Military Honors by the US Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. A Reception of Friends will follow the service until 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Harvest Community Church Capital Campaign. Inurnment will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

