Wilkinson, Kenneth Maurice LTC US Army (Ret) December 20, 1966 - September 18, 2019 LTC Kenneth Maurice Wilkinson, age 52, was born in Dugway Proving Ground, UT, to Maurice and Eunice (Rogers) Wilkinson. On May 13, 1989, Kenny was united in marriage to Tonya Anderson Wilkinson. He graduated from Clinton High School (Clinton, SC) in 1985, and Clemson University in 1989. Kenny served in the United State Army for 21 years. He was a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and proudly served two tours in the 82nd Airborne Division. In retirement, Kenny worked as a National Park Law Enforcement Ranger, an EMT, and maintenance coordinator at Harvest Community Church in Omaha, where he was also a member. Kenny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tonya of Bellevue, NE; parents, Maurice and Eunice Wilkinson of Simpsonville, SC; children, Cayce (Josh Graalfs) of Council Bluffs, IA; and Jacob (Gini Phillips) of Roeland Park, KS; one grandchild on the way; siblings, Stephen (Wendy) Wilkinson and Becky (Mike) Oliver, all of Simpsonville, SC; and several nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 22, 2pm, at Harvest Community Church, 3903 Cuming St., Omaha, with Military Honors by the US Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. A Reception of Friends will follow the service until 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Harvest Community Church Capital Campaign. Inurnment will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.