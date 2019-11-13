Wilkins, Muriel Alice (Rosenbaum)

Wilkins, Muriel Alice (Rosenbaum) Age 99 Muriel Alice (Rosenbaum) Wilkins, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 30, 1920 in Blair, NE, to Erwal and Mary Rosenbaum. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1938 and married G. William (Bill) Wilkins on December 23, 1940. Muriel and Bill spent over 20 years as family genealogists and traveled extensively. They visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and Europe five times, including Friendship Force stays in Ireland and Russia. Both Wilkins and Rosenbaum families emigrated to the U.S. before 1700 and homesteaded in NE in the 1860's. Survivors include her five children: Marita (Chuck) Burmeister of Lincoln; Dr. Gerald Wilkins of Lincoln; Jo (Dr. Arnold) Burnham of Alliance, NE; Dr. Michael (Sue) Wilkins of Lincoln; Dr. Lee (Kristy) Wilkins of Ames, IA; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and extended family. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents; four brothers: Robert, Richard, Duane and Dale; and one grandchild, Kayla. Private family graveside services at Lincoln Memorial Park. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Barth Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 419264, Boston, MA, 02241-9264. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. Muriel's family thanks the staff at Windcrest Assisted Living for their exceptional care. Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE 68512 | (402) 261-5907

