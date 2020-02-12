Wilkins, Maxine Age 99 Of Ralston. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Brenda Wilkins of Blair; grandsons, Paul (Beth) Wilkins and Clay Wilkins (Jaiden Buller), all of Missouri Valley, IA, and Derek Taylor Wilkins of Ralston. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Dr. Lysle M. Wilkins; son, Gary Wilkins; brother and sister-in-law, Lamoine and Thelma Baldock. CELEBRATION of LIFE 11am Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ralston. Memorials to the Church, or to University of Nebraska Foundation, Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Research Fund (#01126980). PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

