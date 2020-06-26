Wilkins, Hugh F.

Wilkins, Hugh F. June 25, 1921 - June 25, 2020 Age 99, of Geneva, NE. Born to Earl and Grace (Walker) Wilkins. Survived by daughters: Susan Wilkins, Portland, OR; Beth M. Wilkins II, Geneva, NE; Kathy Wilkins and George Pond, New Orleans, LA; daughter-in-law, Pam Wilkins, Lincoln, NE; brothers, William and Nancy Wilkins, Sun City, AZ; Robert Wilkins, Dallas, TX; sister, Beth Wilkins I, Pine Bluffs, WY; grandchildren: Nate Wilkins, Cavan and Samantha Short, David Pond, Emlyn Short, Hugh Pond. PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, from 1-8pm, Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva, NE. Private Family Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Geneva, NE. Pastor Stuart Davis is officiating. Private Military Graveside Service: Geneva Public Cemetery, Geneva, Nebraska. Memorials in care of Fillmore County Ministerial Association or Fillmore County Foundation. Onliine condollences may be left at: www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com FARMER AND SON FUNERAL HOME 242 N. 10th St., Geneva, NE 68361 | (402) 759-3617

