Wilkie, Gerald W. December 5, 1928 - November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Beverly; parents, Gertrude and Horace; daughter, Linda. Survived by daughters, Sheryl and Julie (Randy); grandchildren; Dustin, TJ (Sarah), Jaime (Ben), Shawn (Dani), Jillian (John), Jason (Shayna) and Michelle (Phil); great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylan, Rowan and Addison; friend, Nancy Marshall. Warren owned and operated Wilkie Refrigeration & Air Conditioning for 47 years. Also, he owned and developed, maintained and operated a Decatur, NE retreat for 45 years. VISITATION: Friday, November 8, from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1:30pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UNMC Cancer Center, 4400 Emile St, Omaha, NE 68138 or Masonic Lodge Covert Lodge #11 Af&Am-2424 So 135th Ave, Omaha, NE 68144. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 Www.westlawnhillcrest.com

