Wilke, Beverly

Wilke, Beverly January 30, 1929 - May 30, 2020 Beverly Joan Wilke was born on January 30, 1929 in Omaha to Adolph and Dorothy Wilke. She passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 in Blair, Nebraska where she resided at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community since October 2010. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Warren ad Byron and their spouses Peggy and Jodi, and granddaughter Diana. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Joelle Gossard of San Francisco, sister Lucy Burrell (Royce), nieces Meredith and Lita Wilke, nephew Greg Wilke, many cousins and friends. An artist with a gentle spirit, she lived her life in broad and colorful strokes with passion, grace, and generosity. There is to be a memorial celebration of Beverly's life at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

