Wiley, Pearl V. February 1, 1923 - December 15, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; son, Ron. Survived by children: Larry and Judi Wiley, Linda and John (Wiley) Rodelander, Karen Wiley; grandchildren: Ron (Rita), Amy (Shawn), Danny, Patrick, Justin, Jenna, Jamison; many great-grandchildren, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.