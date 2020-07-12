Wiley, Eugene Albert September 3, 1943 - July 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Patricia Wiley; and brothers, Thomas and Paul Wiley. Survived by sisters, Carol Wooten and Katherine Jeffrey; nieces; nephews; and dear friends. Devoted to our Heavenly Father, our dear Lord Jesus, and our Blessed Mother Mary Most Holy, Gene was our Hero who brought us all closer to our Lord through his example here on Earth. VISITATION at Westlawn Hillcrest, 5701 Center Street, Omaha, on Tuesday, July 14, at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4801 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, on Wednesday, July 15, at 11am. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

