Wiley, Christopher "Chris" Jul 1, 1953 - Jul 2, 2018 Age 65, of Omaha. A man of great faith! Survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda M (Rogers) Wiley; and children, Adonis and Matthew. TRIBUTE CELEBRATION: Sunday, July 8th, 5:30-7:30pm, North High Auditorium 4410 North 36th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday July 9th, 11am, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family is asking that monetary donations be sent to Risen Son Church, 4932 Ohio St. Omaha, NE. 68104. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

