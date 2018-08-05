Wiles, Jack Dale Sr. Age 89 Jack Dale Wiles, Sr., formerly of Water Loo, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Milton, FL. Mr. Wiles was born on August 14, 1928, in Weeping Water, NE. He was a baker by trade, and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Tony; daughter, Leatha; and granddaughter, Hope. He is survived by two sons, Jack Jr. and Al; daughter, Arliss; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 2–3pm, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, FL. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Monday, August 6, 2018, at Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton, with Lewis Funeral Home directing. Condolences at: www.lewisfuneralhomes.net Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel 6405 Highway 90 West, Milton, FL 32570 (850) 623-2243

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.