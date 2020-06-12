Wiles, Diana M. January 24, 1954 - June 9, 2020 Age 66, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by daughter, Kristy Wantoch; son, Rick and wife Andrea Kriegler; three grandchildren, Tyler Kriegler, Dominic Tilson and Hope Wantoch; brother, Mark Joslin and sister-in-law Shelley Joslin; also by a niece and nephew. She touched the lives of so many and showered love to everyone around her. PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1pm at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel. The public may view the service at https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/ PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1-8pm, at Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE (State Guidelines/Social Distancing will be followed). Memorials to St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

