Wiles, Alan T. Jan 1, 1940 - Jul 5, 2018 Age 78 of Plattsmouth, NE. Alan is survived by his wife, Jean Wiles; 3 sons, Jeff (Vicki) Wiles, Roger Wiles, all of Plattsmouth, and Craig (Kerry) Wiles of Papillion; 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Natalie, Nolan, Mekhi, Jennifer, and Alec; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law; and 3 sisters-in-law. VISITATION: 1-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm, on Tuesday, July 10, at Mynard Liberty United Methodist Church, 13114 Cook St., Plattsmouth. FUNERAL: 10am Wednesday, July 11, at Plattsmouth High School. Al's family requests that you please wear your Husker attire (No Ties). Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to: Liberty United Methodist Church, or the Plattsmouth Education Association for the Jeff Wiles Leadership Fund. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE www.robyfuneralhome.com

