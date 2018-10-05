Wilder, Jane C. (Olen) Jun 8, 1924 - Oct 2, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Oct 5, 2018 at 10:30am with a VISITATION at 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, NE. Memorials to Kindred Hospice in Omaha or St. Patrick Catholic Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.