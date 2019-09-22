Wild, Robert A. September 19, 1943 - September 16, 2019 Age 75. Bellevue, NE. Died September 16, 2019 in Omaha. He was born September 19, 1943 in Crete, NE. Robert graduated from Bellevue High School in 1961, and served in USMCR from 1965-1971. Survived by daughter Debra Bunting; brother, Richard (Cheryl) Wild; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 niece; 2 nephews. Robert will be Interred in a Private Service near his parents, Virgil and Evelyn; and sister, Betty Lou. The Nebraska Cremation Society (402) 200-3366 | NebraskaCremation.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.