Wilcox, Pauline S. April 17, 1920 - May 25, 2020 Lifelong educator, starting in Eddyville IA, then for Omaha Public Schools and retiring from education at University of Nebraska Omaha. Preceded by parents: Harry and Lydia Scott; husband, Dan Wilcox; and siblings: Robert Scott, James Scott, Lois McCracken, and Bonnie Vander Linden. Survived by children: Dan Wilcox (Michelle), Krista Cox (Chuck), and John Wilcox (Janet); grandchildren: Nick, Alison, Amanda, Karissa, Julie, and Michaela; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Private Family Committal Services at Forest Lawn Historic Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House, Nebraska Humane Society, or Tangier Shriners. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

