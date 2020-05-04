Wilcox, Mary Margaret "Margie"

Wilcox, Mary Margaret "Margie" June 17, 1930 - May 1, 2020 Survived by husband, D. Hughes Wilcox; children, D. Hughes Wilcox, Jr. (Kathy), Anne B. Wilcox, Timothy J. Wilcox (Dawn), and Mary W. Wilcox; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday 3-6pm at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Thursday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials to Catholic Charities, University of Nebraska Medical Center, or Christ the King Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass go to our website and click the "view live-cast" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

