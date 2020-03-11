Wilcox, Duane "Harlo"

Wilcox, Duane "Harlo" December 21, 1934 - March 9, 2020 Survived by children: Kathrine Sue (Mike) Johnson of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Loretta (Kelly) Steiner of Lakeland, and Roxanne Nielsen and family; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Neil (Lynne) Killion of Oregon; sister-in-law, Mary Killion of Texas; many nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Friday, March 13, family receiving friends from 5-8pm, with Prayer Service at 7pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 14, at 10:30am, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair. Burial following in the Arlington, NE Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
1734 Grant St
Blair, NE 68008
