Wiig, Perry E. October 31, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by wife of 69 years, Mildred; children, Connie (Ron) Brasel, Pam Cooper, Cheri (Don) Stigge, Gary (Mary) Wiig; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernie (Virginia) Wiig; sister, Donna (Ron) Jakub; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, (Following CDC Guidelines); GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Friday at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Westside Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

