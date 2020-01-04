Wigle, Patricia Ann July 19, 1938 - December 30, 2019 Age 81. Born in Fontanelle, IA, to Juanita and Marshall Gourley. Patricia is survived by daughters, Lori and Pam; grandchildren, Marc, Felicia, Mark, Haley, and Angie; and great-grandchildren. Alaina, Gabryle, Anthony, and Faith. Private Family Services. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

