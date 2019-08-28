Wigington, Irene A.

Wigington, Irene A. July 20, 1958 - August 26, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Anton Wojcichowskyj. Survived by husband, Donald L. Wigington; children, LeeAnn Wigington and Kristen Winquest (Shawn); two grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth and Nicholas Anton; mother, Ann Wojcichowskyj; sisters, Mika Wojcichowskyj and Julie Bliese (Chuck); nieces; nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by PARASTAS at 7pm. SERVICES: Friday, August 30th at 9am, West Center Chapel to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1513 Martha for Divine Liturgy at 10am. Interment, St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.