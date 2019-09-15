Wiggins, Jordon R. July 9, 1981 - August 28, 2019 Age 38, passed away in Omaha. He was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend. Jordon was born to Robert R. and Shirley (Bartruff) Wiggins in Kearney, NE. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney. Growing up he participated in soccer, wrestling, baseball, and scouting; enjoyed time with his grandparents on their farm, fishing and hunting with friends, and playing bridge, cribbage or pitch. He graduated from Kearney Senior High School in 1999. Following high school graduation, Jordon enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated in December 2003 with a degree in accounting and finance. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Following graduation from UNL, Jordon began working for Deloitte in Omaha. In 2017, he began working for TD Ameritrade. Jordon is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (5 years) and Leah (3 years) of Omaha, NE; as well as his dog Boris; his parents, Robert and Shirley Wiggins of Lincoln; brother, Jason (Amanda) Wiggins of Orono, MN and children, Jack and Ella; sister, Jenna (Barrett) Ruud of Lincoln, NE and children Brooks and Hudson. In addition, he is survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vern and Lorraine Bartruff; Ray and Jewell Wiggins; uncle, Ron Wiggins; and aunt, Catherine Chin. Jordon will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, kindness, incredible work ethic, his selfless love and care for his children, and the thoughtful help and support he gave to his family, friends, co-workers, and others. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10:30am on Friday, September 20, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with Burial to follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at Lincoln Country Club from 4-7pm on September 20. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial to the Omaha Zoo Foundation: attention Safari Park or the Lincoln Children's Zoo. For a complete obituary visit roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.