Wiese, Susan R.

Wiese, Susan R. June 27, 1971 - April 12, 2020 Survived by parents, Arnold and Cathy Wiese; brothers, Dave (Leann), Steve (Wendy); nephews: Brandon, Brian, Collin, Colten and Owen; many special friends. Celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. (402) 332-0090 RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Wiese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.