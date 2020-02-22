Wiese, Jeanette M. April 27, 1941 - February 19, 2020 Survived by son, Richard (Laura) Wiese of Omaha; granddaughter, Krista (Sam) Ingram of Ft. Collins CO, and Justina Wiese; brother, Larry Radler of Laurel, MT; sister, Linda (Larry) McKee of Blair; along with nieces, nephews and friends. FUNERAL: Monday, 10:30am, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. VISITATION: Sunday with family receiving friends from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th, Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

To send flowers to the family of Jeanette Wiese, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:30AM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jeanette's Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.