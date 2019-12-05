Wiese, Christopher A. June 3, 1963 - December 2, 2019 Christopher A. Wiese of Papillion, NE, was a Senior Commissioner Representative with the Internal Revenue Service for over 35 years. Preceded in death by mother, Ina C. Wiese; and brother, Richard F. Wiese, Jr. Survived by Chuck Matthies; sister, Michelle Bauer; brothers, Sherrard Wiese (Terri), and Thomas Wiese (Marcy); special nieces, Jen Bauer (Dennis), Miranda and Caitlin Wiese; special nephew, Rickey Wiese (Jana); many other family members and friends and faithful companions, Oliver and Oscar. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm conducted by the Springfield Masonic Lodge #112 AF and AM. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 6th, 10:30am, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (113 N 18th St. #4903). INTERMENT: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

