Wiegert, Sharon M. June 13, 1950 - October 28, 2019 A loving wife to Robert, daughter to Mae Zwygart Kidwell, mother to Joel (Judy) and Aaron (Amanda), and grandmother of six, she was a tireless promoter of reading and children's literature. There will be a MEMORIAL on Sunday, November 3rd, from 3pm to 5pm with a short SERVICE at 4pm at Trinity Lutheran Church (520 W Lincoln St, Papillion, NE 68046). Private interment in Bancroft, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

