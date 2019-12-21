Widtfeldt, Thomas A.

Widtfeldt, Thomas A. September 21, 1946 - December 14, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Dana "Woody" Widtfeldt. Survived by wife, Diane; children, Eric Widtfeldt (Daniella) and Jill Unger (Jason); grandchildren: Jackson, Madeline, Allison, Trevor, Cruz and Lola; mother, Doris Widtfeldt; brothers, Jerry Widtfeldt (Debra) and Robert Widtfeldt (Connie). Family will receive friends Sunday, December 22nd from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, December 23rd, 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Widtfeldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.