Widtfeldt, Thomas A. September 21, 1946 - December 14, 2019 Family receiving friends Sunday, December 22, 3-5pm with 5 pm Vigil Service at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday 10:30am St. John Vianney Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

