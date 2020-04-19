Widener, Wendie L April 10, 1949 - April 16, 2020 On April 16, 2020 Wendie lost her fight with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy Widener; and mother, Audrey Simmons. She is survived by her brother, Lee Widener of Portland OR; an aunt; three uncles; and many cousins. Services will be announced at a later date HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

