Wickwire, Colleen A. "Connie" October 21, 1942 - October 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Meredith McQueen; and grandson, Levi Wickwire. Survived by husband, Everett "Bud" Wickwire Sr.; children: Everett (Connie) Wickwire Jr., Brenda (Ernie) Hernandez, Renee Lloyd, Rhonda (Jeff) Stubbs, and Sarah (John) Zastrow; step-son, David (Gayle) Wickwire; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, family and friends. SERVICES: 2pm Tuesday, October 15, at Forest Lawn; VISITATION: 1 hour prior to Service. BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

